Tips For How To Have A Happy And Safe Easter Weekend From The JFL Hospital Staff

CHRISTIANSTED — The Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center (JFL Hospital) wants to promote safety guidelines and provide tips for community members venturing out for the upcoming Easter weekend.

Before setting up camp, JFL Hospital wants to remind all participants of some general safety tips and guidelines to prepare for camping on the beach to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy their time with friends and family, without any possibility for accidents and/or injuries.

Camping Safety Tips

When you go camping you are at the mercy of the elements. It’s important to stay up-to-date on the weather forecast so you can plan ahead for any rain or wind. Make sure all tents and canopies are securely staked down, and that trash, and any camping chairs or other furniture is also secure in case of gusty winds.

When camping along the beach, you should always remember that the ocean’s tides are ever-changing. Water safety is a very important thing to maintain at all times.

Ocean and Beach Safety Tips

Never swim alone, regardless of your age or level of swimming skills

Do not leave kids in the ocean by themselves to play, they should always be within arms reach

Be cautious at all times, especially when swimming at unguarded beaches. If in doubt, don’t go out!

Keep within your fitness and swimming capabilities

Stay aware of weather and water conditions

Don’t climb rock faces or cliff edges.

Fire Safety Tips

Fire safety is another very important part of camping. Campfires need to be contained in a small area like a fire pit to prevent them from spreading and getting out of hand. Do not bury a fire, embers, or hot coals in the sand, as people and pets have been burned walking over the sand. Keep a small water supply nearby to extinguish out of control flames. The best way to extinguish beach fires is by pouring water all over the fire area until the red embers have gone out. Keep a fire extinguisher on hand If using oil to cook with. Never leave a fire, grill, or open flame of any kind unattended. Always make sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving your campsite.

Call 911 and come directly to the Emergency Room if you experience burns that are deep involving multiple layers of the skin, are larger than 3 inches in diameter, or begin swelling quickly.

Some other tips for making your camping trip safe and fun for everyone are

Protect your skin from the sun with reef safe sunscreen of SPF30 or more, don’t forget to reapply!

Protect your skin from bug bites with bug repellant

Bring all your daily medications for the duration of your stay

Prepare for any allergies you might have

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, according to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine the daily recommended intake is At least 125 ounces (3.7 liters) for women At least 91 ounces (2.7 liters) for men

Pack a basic first aid kit

Watch out for any wildlife you may encounter

Clean up after yourself, and use the trash receptacles provided or bring your own

The last and final tip we have for you is to have fun and enjoy time with family and friends this Easter weekend!

“The Juan Luis staff are looking forward to celebrating the upcoming holiday. We would like to remind all who participate in the tradition of Easter Weekend Camping to be safe. Should you find yourself in need of any medical attention, we will be more than prepared to care for you or your loved ones. Our doors are always open.”

– Doug Koch, Chief Executive Officer, Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center

FACT SHEET

