At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

2 Men Shot After Graduation Party At Nightclub To Be Airlifted For Treatment

·
0 1 3 0
2 Men Shot After Graduation Party At Nightclub To Be Airlifted For Treatment

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after two “males” arrived at the St. Thomas hospital at 3:30 a.m. with severe injuries from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

CIB Detectives spoke with two male (2) victims at the Schneider Regional Medical Center who stated that after attending a graduation function at Krush Night Club in Subbase, they were walking with friends towards their vehicle which was parked near Nisky Center, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“They further stated, as they attempted to enter the vehicle a Black male individual approached them from the rear and fired several shots at them,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victims were struck several times about the body, and they were transported to Roy L. Schneider Regional Medical Center via private vehicles.” 

The victims sustained numerous injuries to the leg, shoulder, chest, and spine during this incident, according to the VIPD.

“The attending ER Physician admitted the victims and explained that they may have to be airlifted stateside for further treatment,” according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tags:
Previous post

New York Times Reveals How Haiti Became The Poorest Country In The Americas

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Help Police Find Veronica Marcelin Missing On St. Thomas Since May 10: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Rivera Brothers Arrested For Tide Village Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

South Carolina Man Arrested At CEK Airport Based On Outstanding Warrant
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Teen Who Kept Rental Car Beyond Due Date, Used It In Smith Bay Burglary, Arrested: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.