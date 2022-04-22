Bryan Congratulates Complex Grads, Will Miss Ceremony To Testify Before Congress

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan extended his congratulations to the St. Croix Educational Complex Class of 2022 graduates and expressed his regrets for having to miss the ceremony because he has been called to testify before Congress at the same time the graduation is scheduled.

Governor Bryan was called to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, where he is expected to brief the committee on the state of the territory, the Territory’s priorities for 2022, and the President’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request.

“I regret that I will be unable to attend the graduation ceremony of our illustrious students graduating from Complex on Wednesday morning, and I want to stress that this circumstance in no way demeans the fantastic accomplishment of these students, and all our graduates, who represent the bright future for the territory,” he said. “Our graduates completed their studies during the extremely trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are shining examples of our people’s resilience and perseverance.”

The governor is scheduled to testify virtually before the House Committee at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, and the hearing will be livestreamed on the Committee’s You Tube Page at www.youtube.com/user/NaturalResourcesDems.