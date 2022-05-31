Bryan Tells Residents and Visitors COVID-19 Travel Portal No Longer In Effect Tomorrow

CHRISTIANSTED — During today’s weekly Government House briefing, Governor Albert Bryan reminded residents and visitors that, effective Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the USVI COVID-19 screening Travel

Portal will cease to operate.

“As you may know, we are transitioning our response to COVID-19 from pandemic to endemic. What this means, in short, is that we are at a point now where we have the tools and the information necessary to guard

against and protect ourselves from serious illness because of this virus,” Governor Bryan said. “Our travel portal is one of those tools that we have relied on over the last several months. We believe that this tool effectively served its purpose in protecting Virgin Islands residents. But we need to move forward, especially with the advent of the vaccines and all the other information we have available to assist us in making the best decisions to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

Aliyah Boston Day

Governor Bryan also invited the community out to celebrate “Aliyah Boston Day” on June 4 with a parade starting at Griffith Ball Park on St. Thomas at 11:30 a.m. before ending at the Waterfront promenade, where

there will be a brief ceremony honoring NCAA Women’s Basketball All-American and National Champion Aliyah Boston.

Aliyah, who won almost every national college basketball award this year after leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to the national championship, is a native of St. Thomas. She recently signed a sponsorship with athletic clothing manufacturer Under Armour, which also will host a free basketball clinic for about 50 local young women basketball players – 25 from each district.

Shadya Coureur

Governor Bryan also offered his well-wishes to the Territorial Spelling Bee winner, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from Free Will Baptist Christian School on St. Croix, who is representing the USVI in the Scripps National

Spelling Bee.

“Win, lose, or draw, we are already extremely proud of her. I congratulate her mother Sauda Coureur, her chaperone Deputy Superintendent Carla Bastian, her principal Hannah Postlewaite, her coaches, and the faculty and staff at Free Will Baptist school on her success,” the governor said.

COVID-19 cases as of May 31

• 11.58 percent seven-day positivity rate

• Currently tracking 664 active cases (487 STX; 147 STT; 30 STJ)

• 422,824 tested

• 19,817 tested positive

• 403,007 tested negative

• 70, 294 first doses of vaccine administered

• 57,115 second doses of vaccine administered

• 73.76% vaccination rate

• There are 3 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with one on a ventilator, at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.

• There are 6 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with none on a ventilator, at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.

More COVID-19 information

Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 (STX) or 340-776-1519 (STT-STJ).

For more information, visit covid19usvi.com

For information about the COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, call the VITEMA hotline Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-VACS (8227).

Home testing

Positive test results from a home COVID-19 test should be confirmed, and confirmation is absolutely necessary if medical therapeutic treatment with an oral antiviral or monoclonal antibodies are to be prescribed.

Confirmation testing can be arranged by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and testing appointments

can be made online at http://www.Covid19USVI.com/testing.

Free Vaccinations

The Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and on Wednesdays on St. John at the Virgin Islands Port Authority gravel lot.

Free vaccinations at the CVC at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix are available by appointment, which can be made by calling 340-777-8227 or by going to http://www.covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins also are available.