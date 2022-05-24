Contant Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Captured By Police: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted for attempted murder was captured by police on Monday, authorities said.

Cuthbert Dabrio, 21, of Contant, was apprehended by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, according to CIB Supervisor Sgt. Dwight Griffith.

“The CIB is asking for your assistance flushing this suspect out,” police said on Facebook. “Your immediate distribution is much appreciated. See flyer and photo attached.”

Dabrio is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery in connection to an incident that occurred on May 21, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact police at 340-774-2211, 911, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).