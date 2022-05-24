At VIFreepBreaking News

Help Police Catch 3 Armed Robbers Who Hit Taste Of Margarita’s On Saturday Night

·
0 0 3 0
Help Police Catch 3 Armed Robbers Who Hit Taste Of Margarita's On Saturday Night

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to identify three masked suspects involved in an armed robbery of a Smithfield bar and restaurant on Saturday night.

The Virgin Islands Police Department released surveillance video of the armed robbery that took place at Taste of Margarita’s.

Help Police Catch 3 Armed Robbers Who Hit Taste Of Margarita's On Saturday Night

All three suspects wore black masks to cover their faces, dark clothing and white sneakers.

Two of the suspects were armed and kept their guns trained on restaurant employees while the unarmed man gathered the cash from the cash register.

The robbery took place about 200 yards from the main police headquarters in Estate Mars Hill.

Help Police Catch 3 Armed Robbers Who Hit Taste Of Margarita's On Saturday Night
Two suspects flee while ringleader holds gun on employees.

People tended to take a dim view of the suspects on social media.

“Oh my!!.. its seems he can’t really breath through the mask mouth wide open sad (sad emoji) this young ppl need to go and work for what they want,” Claudia Albert said on Facebook.

“Yes he appears to be in training .He can barely breathe . He looks new to the game (embarrassed emoji)..Island is too small for all that foolishness,” Erica Williams replied to Claudia Albert.

“Why the one with the gun look special,” Tika G. Jude said.

“How so much going on in a small island?! SMH what’s going on with the law enforcement? Seriously,” Yahaira ML said.

“That’s next to the police station they brave now if they had gotten more than what they went for they mother would be holding her belly,” Hodge McIntosh Mikah said.

“Well, it won’t be too hard to identify the one with his shoe string mask and the way he stayed right in front of the camera the entire time,” Jenna Fox said.

“They don’t look very good at their job do they? Time for this trio to take a few semesters in the school of prison for some hold-up tips,” John Gazarek said.

If you can identify any or all of the three suspects, please call 911, or the VIPD at 340-773-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Tags:
Previous post

Contant Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Captured By Police: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Contant Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Captured By Police: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

2 Men Shot After Graduation Party At Nightclub To Be Airlifted For Treatment
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Help Police Find Veronica Marcelin Missing On St. Thomas Since May 10: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Rivera Brothers Arrested For Tide Village Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed: VIPD
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.