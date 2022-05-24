Help Police Catch 3 Armed Robbers Who Hit Taste Of Margarita’s On Saturday Night

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to identify three masked suspects involved in an armed robbery of a Smithfield bar and restaurant on Saturday night.

The Virgin Islands Police Department released surveillance video of the armed robbery that took place at Taste of Margarita’s.

All three suspects wore black masks to cover their faces, dark clothing and white sneakers.

Two of the suspects were armed and kept their guns trained on restaurant employees while the unarmed man gathered the cash from the cash register.

The robbery took place about 200 yards from the main police headquarters in Estate Mars Hill.

Two suspects flee while ringleader holds gun on employees.

People tended to take a dim view of the suspects on social media.

“Oh my!!.. its seems he can’t really breath through the mask mouth wide open sad (sad emoji) this young ppl need to go and work for what they want,” Claudia Albert said on Facebook.

“Yes he appears to be in training .He can barely breathe . He looks new to the game (embarrassed emoji)..Island is too small for all that foolishness,” Erica Williams replied to Claudia Albert.

“Why the one with the gun look special,” Tika G. Jude said.

“How so much going on in a small island?! SMH what’s going on with the law enforcement? Seriously,” Yahaira ML said.

“That’s next to the police station they brave now if they had gotten more than what they went for they mother would be holding her belly,” Hodge McIntosh Mikah said.

“Well, it won’t be too hard to identify the one with his shoe string mask and the way he stayed right in front of the camera the entire time,” Jenna Fox said.

“They don’t look very good at their job do they? Time for this trio to take a few semesters in the school of prison for some hold-up tips,” John Gazarek said.

If you can identify any or all of the three suspects, please call 911, or the VIPD at 340-773-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.