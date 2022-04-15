DPNR To Celebrate Exotic Pet Amnesty Week

FREDERIKSTED — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that Division of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) will celebrate Exotic Pet Amnesty Week from May 28 to June 4, 2022, to bring attention to the impact of invasive species on the Virgin Islands natural environment.

Residents are invited to bring in their rare, non-native animal species from birds to snakes for a free permit without penalty, to the Division of Fish & Wildlife. The list does not include livestock such as chickens, ducks, and other farm animals which are permitted through the Department of Agriculture.

This year’s observance will kick off at the 50th Virgin Islands Agriculture and Food Fair on St. Croix at the DPNR tent. “We’re excited to offer this opportunity at the reopening of the Ag Fair to allow residents and visitors to register their exotic animals free of charge and legally possess them in a responsible manner,” Commissioner Oriol said. “The following week, the public can visit other permitting stations on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John,” continued Oriol.

Permitting stations will be staffed by the DFW staff on St. Croix from May 28th to May 30th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DPNR tent at the Ag Fair or throughout the week at the Mars Hill office from May 31st to June 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On St. Thomas and St. John, from June 1st to 3rd, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Coral World Parking Lot and on June 4th, from 12- 3 p.m., at the National Park Visitors Station. Pets must be brought in a secure carrier, otherwise photos should be brought instead. Live animals will be microchipped and or photographed.

The initiative is funded through a grant from the Department of Interior. For more information, call the office at 340-773-1082 or visit www.dpnr.gov.vi/fish-and-wildlife.