At VIFreep

Female Body Found On Midland Road Positively Identified: VIPD

·
0 0 1 0

KINGSHILL — The body of the Jane Doe that was recovered from River Road west of the Midland Moravian Church was positively identified on Friday, authorities said. 

Emanda Hartzog, 54, was identified by her family based on a compilation of features on the remains that matched Ms. Hartzog. 

Ms. Hartzog of Estate Richmond was reported missing by her family on Tuesday May 10, 2022. The department is seeking information regarding the last days of Ms. Hartzog, who was last seen and heard on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence.  

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking information regarding any sightings of her or her vehicle, a blue Ford explorer. We also need information regarding who was in Ms. Hartzog’s company on Sunday, May 8, 2022. 

Call the CIB TIP-LINE at 340 778 4950, 340 712 6082, Crime Stoppers VI 1 800 222 TIPS or 911

Previous post

NO MEANS NO! St. Croix Man Accused Of Raping Girlfriend Who Was Too Tired For Sex

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

NO MEANS NO! St. Croix Man Accused Of Raping Girlfriend Who Was Too Tired For Sex
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Bartender Arrested At Limetree Restaurant In Connection To January Rape: VIPD 
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Colorado Fugitive Once Wanted For Extortion Detained At St. Thomas Airport By Feds 
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Florida Man Who Beat Woman In St. Thomas Hotel Room Found Guilty Of Assault
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.