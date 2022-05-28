Female Body Found On Midland Road Positively Identified: VIPD

KINGSHILL — The body of the Jane Doe that was recovered from River Road west of the Midland Moravian Church was positively identified on Friday, authorities said.

Emanda Hartzog, 54, was identified by her family based on a compilation of features on the remains that matched Ms. Hartzog.

Ms. Hartzog of Estate Richmond was reported missing by her family on Tuesday May 10, 2022. The department is seeking information regarding the last days of Ms. Hartzog, who was last seen and heard on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking information regarding any sightings of her or her vehicle, a blue Ford explorer. We also need information regarding who was in Ms. Hartzog’s company on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Call the CIB TIP-LINE at 340 778 4950, 340 712 6082, Crime Stoppers VI 1 800 222 TIPS or 911.