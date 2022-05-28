NO MEANS NO! St. Croix Man Accused Of Raping Girlfriend Who Was Too Tired For Sex

FREDERIKSTED — A woman told her boyfriend she was too tired for sex after a long day at work — so he tore off her tights and underwear and raped her, authorities said.

A female victim reported Thursday to the 911 Emergency Call Center that she was sexually assaulted by her intimate male friend, Albert Edwards, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

The victim stated that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, she arrived home and was feeling tired from a long day at work, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated that a verbal altercation ensued between her and Mr. Edwards after declining to have sexual intercourse with him,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim continued to state that while lying in bed, dressed in t-shirt and tights, Mr. Edwards sat beside her, aggressively removed her tights and underwear, and sexually assaulted her.”

The victim further stated that she continuously pushed his hands away and told him to stop, but he refused and continued the assault until she pushed him away from her, according to Dratte.

Albert Edwards, 66, was placed under arrest for first-degree rape-domestic violence, unlawful sexual contact and simple assault & battery. After being read his rights under the law, Edwards declined to give a statement.

Due to the Domestic Violence Law, no bail was set. Edwards was processed and transported to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

The fish market on Fisher Street in Frederiksted is officially called the “Albert Edwards Fish Market.”