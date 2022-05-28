At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

NO MEANS NO! St. Croix Man Accused Of Raping Girlfriend Who Was Too Tired For Sex

CHARGED: Albert Edwards, 66, of Frederiksted in St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — A woman told her boyfriend she was too tired for sex after a long day at work — so he tore off her tights and underwear and raped her, authorities said.

A female victim reported Thursday to the 911 Emergency Call Center that she was sexually assaulted by her intimate male friend, Albert Edwards, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

The victim stated that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, she arrived home and was feeling tired from a long day at work, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated that a verbal altercation ensued between her and Mr. Edwards after declining to have sexual intercourse with him,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim continued to state that while lying in bed, dressed in t-shirt and tights, Mr. Edwards sat beside her, aggressively removed her tights and underwear, and sexually assaulted her.” 

The victim further stated that she continuously pushed his hands away and told him to stop, but he refused and continued the assault until she pushed him away from her, according to Dratte.

Albert Edwards, 66, was placed under arrest for first-degree rape-domestic violence, unlawful sexual contact and simple assault & battery. After being read his rights under the law, Edwards declined to give a statement.  

Due to the Domestic Violence Law, no bail was set. Edwards was processed and transported to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility. 

The fish market on Fisher Street in Frederiksted is officially called the “Albert Edwards Fish Market.”

Bartender Arrested At Limetree Restaurant In Connection To January Rape: VIPD 

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

