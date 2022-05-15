Help Police Find Antiguan Wanted For Unlawful Sexual Contact With 2 Girls

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a native of Antigua wanted in connection to unlawful sexual contact with two minor females.

Omari Beltou, 42, of Estate Frydenhoj, is actively being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department, according to a wanted poster on the VIPD’s Facebook page.

Beltou is described as a Black male who stands about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you see Beltou in St. Thomas, you are asked to contact 911 or Detective Y. LoBlack of the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5577.