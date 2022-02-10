Man Wanted In New Hampshire Shooting Arrested By U.S. Marshals In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — A 19-year-old teenager, identified as Eduardo Vázquez Rivera, involved in a shooting that occurred on March 27 in the city of Manchester, in the state of New Hampshire, which left a man injured, was captured in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the Manchester (New Hampshire) Police Department, at around 5:00 a.m. on March 27, they responded to a call about a shooting in the area of ​​Cedar and Chestnut streets.

The person who called authorities said he heard gunshots and then saw two men fleeing the scene.

“Shortly thereafter, Police were informed that a man arrived at Elliot Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. In the course of the investigation, Manchester detectives identified Vázquez Rivera as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in which Vázquez Rivera was accused of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of reckless conduct, ”said the local police through their social networks.

On April 14, the Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester issued the arrest warrant against Vázquez Rivera for the case in which he was accused of attempted murder.

The investigation indicates that the shooting was a planned attack. The victim in this case sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder, and back area. At this time, his condition is unknown.

The suspect in the crime was arrested in the Mercedita community, on the border between Juana Díaz and Ponce, in Puerto Rico.

The Violent Offenders Task Force of the US Marshals Service was in charge of the arrest, which the young man did not resist.

The subject was handed over to the Special Arrests and Extraditions Division of the Police for the due process of extradition.