At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Man Wanted In New Hampshire Shooting Arrested By U.S. Marshals In Puerto Rico

·
0 0 2 0
Man Wanted In New Hampshire Shooting Arrested By U.S. Marshals In Puerto Rico
CHARGED: Eduardo Vázquez Rivera of San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — A 19-year-old teenager, identified as Eduardo Vázquez Rivera, involved in a shooting that occurred on March 27 in the city of Manchester, in the state of New Hampshire, which left a man injured, was captured in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the Manchester (New Hampshire) Police Department, at around 5:00 a.m. on March 27, they responded to a call about a shooting in the area of ​​Cedar and Chestnut streets.

The person who called authorities said he heard gunshots and then saw two men fleeing the scene.

“Shortly thereafter, Police were informed that a man arrived at Elliot Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. In the course of the investigation, Manchester detectives identified Vázquez Rivera as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued in which Vázquez Rivera was accused of attempted murder in the first degree and two counts of reckless conduct, ”said the local police through their social networks.

On April 14, the Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester issued the arrest warrant against Vázquez Rivera for the case in which he was accused of attempted murder.

The investigation indicates that the shooting was a planned attack. The victim in this case sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder, and back area. At this time, his condition is unknown.

The suspect in the crime was arrested in the Mercedita community, on the border between Juana Díaz and Ponce, in Puerto Rico.

The Violent Offenders Task Force of the US Marshals Service was in charge of the arrest, which the young man did not resist.

The subject was handed over to the Special Arrests and Extraditions Division of the Police for the due process of extradition.

Tags:
Previous post

Wayne James Premieres Cuba Movie While Challenging Conviction, Battling Blindness

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

Man Accused Of Stuffing Roommate's Body In Garbage Bag Faces Extradition To St. Thomas
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Greasy Spoon Owner Who Stole $383,397 In PPP Funds Gets 2.75 Years ... She Only Has $10K Left
At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Fugitive Wanted For 2020 Double-homicide in Puerto Rico Arrested in Pennsylvania
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsU.S. Department of Justice

VIDOJ Agents Arrest Wanted Oklahoma Sex Offender At Altona Gas Station
At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.