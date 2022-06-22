Brackets Announced for 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The brackets and schedule for the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam were finalized, tournament officials announced Tuesday.

The men’s tournament will be played November 18-21 with all games played at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center and streamed on ESPN3.

The men’s tournament will be a traditional eight-team bracket, with the women’s field being split into two, four-team round-robin tournaments. All times are Atlantic Standard Time and are subject to change.

On the men’s side, play will begin with Game 1 on Nov. 18 with Buffalo and Drake at 2 p.m. Then in Game 2, Howard will take on Wyoming at 4:15 p.m. Later in the evening is the Game 3 matchup of Tarleton State and Belmont at 6:45 p.m., followed by Game 4 with Boston College facing George Mason at 9 p.m. to wrap up the opening day.

Losing teams on day one will play the 19th at 4:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., with the winners getting a day off and playing each other on the 20th at 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the semifinals.

The tournament’s final day on November 21 will feature four more games, with the 7th-place game at 2 p.m., the 4th-place game at 4:15 p.m., the 3rd-place game at 6:45 p.m., and a 9 p.m. tip-off for the championship.

Fan travel packages will be sold at a later date so you can follow your team to paradise. For more information leading up to the tournament, check out the Paradise Jam on social media, and the website paradisejam.com.

Full Schedule:

Men’s Tournament

Nov. 18

Game 1: Buffalo vs. Drake (11 a.m. MT)

Game 2: Howard vs. Wyoming (1:15 p.m. MT)

Game 3: Tarleton State vs. Belmont (3:45 p.m. MT)

Game 4: Boston College vs. George Mason (6 p.m. MT)

Nov. 19

Game 5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (1:15 p.m. MT)

Game 6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4 (3:45 p.m. MT)

Nov. 20

Game 7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (3:45 p.m. MT)

Game 8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 (6 p.m. MT)

Nov. 21