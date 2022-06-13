Categories
CBP Makes Massive Cocaine Bust In Puerto Rico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents seized 794 pounds of cocaine on June 1, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Twitter)

The CBP agents seized 794 pounds of cocaine is estimated to be worth $7.5 million in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations made a massive cocaine bust earlier this week when agents hauled in nearly 800 pounds in an attempted smuggling operation off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The CBP agents intercepted a boat Wednesday carrying 794 pounds of contraband, which is estimated to be worth $7.5 million.

“AMO agents continue to use their awareness of our maritime context to detect and intercept contraband being smuggled into our coastal borders,” Augusto Reyes, Director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, said in a statement.

During a patrol on June 1, Mayaguez Marine Interdiction Agents found the vessel with three persons on board, the CBP said. The agents then escorted the ship to the Mayaguez boathouse, where they inspected it and utilized a Puerto Rico Police Department K-9 unit to discover the cocaine.

On Friday, CBP officers seized 23 pounds of cocaine, valued at $378,000, from a U.S. resident traveling from the Dominican Republic to North Carolina.

In a statement, the CBP said Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, 22, was arrested after he used his electric wheelchair to try and conceal the drug.

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

