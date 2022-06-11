Golden Grove Prison Renamed John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility

FREDERIKSTED — The Office of the Governor, in conjunction with the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections, hosted an official renaming ceremony of the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Tregenza A. Roach attended the official renaming ceremony of the facility at the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections on St. Croix.

“Mr. Bell deeply cared for all these islands. He had a common sense approach to the people of the Virgin Islands,” Lieutenant Governor Roach said. “His life is really a testament to how we should look about relating to people who have committed offenses. The best thing we can do to honor his memory is to really be a place of rehabilitation and take up the cause as he has. Thank you, Mr. Bell for how you have touched the territory with your good work.”

In accordance with Act. No 7645, sponsored by former Senator Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, the ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of John A. Bell, Sr., a noted native son of the soil and public servant, according to the BOC. He has received one of the highest honors a Virgin Islander can receive from one’s community.

Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark at the renaming ceremony in St. Croix on Thursday.

John A. Bell, Sr., served six terms as a Senator in the Legislature of the Virgin Islands from 1975-to 1982 and 1985-to 1986. For his indelible service and commitment to the people of the Virgin Islands, the 30th Legislature of the Virgin Islands bestowed upon him a Medal of Honor.

It also named the Correctional Facility, located in Estate Golden Grove, on the island of St. Croix, in his honor on July 28, 2014.

“After eight years of the enactment of Act No. 7645 and Mr. John A Bell, Sr. waiting for his name to be affixed at the facility, the Bryan/Roach Administration has found it fitting to host this ceremony,” said BOC Director Wynnie Testamark.