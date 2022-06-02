Local Athlete Takes Top Honors In National Karate Competition

ATLANTIC CITY — A St. Thomas athlete took some top honors at a national martial arts competition held in New Jersey over Memorial Day weekend.

Rashell Machuca, of Charlotte Amalie, had to make a choice between going to a karate competition or a softball showcase. The choice was a difficult one, but Machuca seems to have chosen wisely.

Machuca stood out in the karate competition at the National Martial Arts Championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey this past weekend.

Rashell went on to place first in sparring and took third place in forms.

Congratulations to Rashell Machuca, a multi-sport athlete, for making the U.S. Virgin Islands proud!

SOURCE: Livewire Sports