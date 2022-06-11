Man Wanted For OHC Attempted Murder Surrenders

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting at Oswald Harris Court six days ago is now in official custody.

Donte C. Joseph, 25, formerly of Anna’s Retreat, was arrested today and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, mayhem, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a housing community, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Joseph turned himself in to police in St. Thomas without incident today, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Joseph was set at $1,000,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 7:00p.m., officers from the Richard Callwood Command traveled to the area of Oswald Harris Court in response to a disturbance which escalated to an illegal discharge of a firearm, police said previously.

Officers were notified through Central Dispatch that there was a gunshot victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room. The victim, due to his severe injuries, was unable to name his assailant.

The victim was rushed to surgery and was flown to the mainland for further medical attention.

Investigation revealed that Joseph, now with no known fixed address, was the shooter involved in the incident, according to police.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576/5572. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.