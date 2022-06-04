Categories
Man Wanted In 2×4 Assault Arrested By CIB: VIPD

CHARGED: Pedro Zapata, 59, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted for hitting another man with a two-by-four has been in official custody since last night, authorities said.

Pedro Zapata, 59, was arrested at 10:06p.m. Friday and charged with third-degree assault, simple assault & battery, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from an incident that that took place on May 9, 2022, in the area of Fort Christian parking lot, according to the VIPD.

“Investigation revealed Zapata struck the male victim in his face with a piece of wood (2×4) causing injury,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Bail for Zapata was set at $27,500. Jnable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing. 

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Ofc. S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

