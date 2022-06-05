Routine Traffic Stop Nets 2 Suspects On Illegal Gun Charges

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police have arrested a motorist and their passenger on gun charges after conducting a traffic stop in St. Thomas while looking for a stolen vehicle.

Kiante Christopher, 23, and Shyrah Isaac, 24, were each arrested and charged with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a church, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Kiante Christopher, 23, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

During the traffic stop at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, officers noticed an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“Upon further inspection of the vehicle, a loaded black unmarked 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number and several 9mm cartridges was discovered in a black bag located on the driver’s seat near the center console,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Neither driver nor passenger in the vehicle indicated that they had obtained a license to carry a firearm in the Virgin Islands, according to Dratte.

VIPD mugshot of Shyrah Isaac, 24, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

Bail for Christopher and Isaac was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, they were each remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending advice of rights hearings.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.