Virgin Islands Parole Board Schedules Parole Hearings

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Parole Board advises the public that the Board will convene on July 7, 2022 to hear testimony from victims, family members of victims, or other interested persons for and against the application for parole by inmates incarcerated at various penal institutions.
Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of his /her desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than June 30, 2022. Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:
Chairman of the Parole Board
John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility
Rural Route 1, Box 9909
Kingshill, VI 00850-9715
(340) 773-6309 ext. 6817
Email: viparoleboard@vi.gov
The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, St. Croix.
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed
Isaiah Simmonds Third Degree Assault
Dale Pringle Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
Jelani Hall Unlawful Sexual Contact
Ryan Baskin Third Degree Burglary
Akil Gumbs Third Degree Assault
Anthony Gumbs Negligent Homicide
Callistus Ettiene Unauthorized possession of a Firearm
Edwardo Garcia Voluntary Manslaughter
Jahzeel Fenton First Degree Assault/Domestic Violence
The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex, St. Thomas.
Friday, July 8, 2022
Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed
Kaseem Bruno Aggravated Child Abuse/Third Degree Assault
Kzsa Hodge Forgery
The Board will conduct parole hearings by in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Wallen Ridge State Prison, and Keen Mountain, VA
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed
Nicholas Albert First Degree Murder/Escape from Jail
Jahmal Todman Possession of a Firearm in a school zone
The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Citrus County Detention Facility, FL.
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed
Charlesworth Gonsalves Second Degree Aggravated Rape/ Child Abuse/Domestic Violence
Josiah Hodge Second Degree Murder/Unauthorized use of an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime
IMPORTANT NOTE:
Whether an inmate is eligible to apply for parole is determined by the terms of his/her sentence and the requirements of the V.I. parole statute, 5 V.I.C. §§ 4601-4606. The fact that an inmate’s name may appear on the list of those deemed eligible to apply for parole does NOT guarantee that parole will be granted or that a parole hearing for that inmate will take place as scheduled. Even if eligible to apply for parole, no inmate may be granted parole unless he/she is recommended for parole by the Director of the Bureau of Corrections. Also, the date of an inmate’s release, after being granted parole, is dependent on compliance with a number of conditions, including approval by the State Council of Interstate Compact for the Supervision of Adult Offenders when necessary. Ensuring compliance with these conditions may delay an inmate’s release. This agenda is subject to change.