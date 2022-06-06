Categories
Virgin Islands Parole Board Schedules Parole Hearings

CHARLOTTE AMALIE The Virgin Islands Parole Board advises the public that the Board will convene on  July 7, 2022 to hear testimony from victims, family members of victims, or other interested persons for and against the application for parole by inmates incarcerated at various penal institutions.

Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of his /her desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than June 30, 2022.  Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:

Chairman of the Parole Board

John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility

Rural Route 1, Box 9909

Kingshill, VI 00850-9715

(340) 773-6309 ext. 6817

Email: viparoleboard@vi.gov

The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, St. Croix.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Inmate’s Name                                                              Offense(s) Committed

Isaiah Simmonds                                                          Third Degree Assault                           

Dale Pringle                                                                 Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card           

Jelani Hall                                                                    Unlawful Sexual Contact

Ryan Baskin                                                                 Third Degree Burglary

Akil Gumbs                                                                 Third Degree Assault

Anthony Gumbs                                                           Negligent Homicide

Callistus Ettiene                                                           Unauthorized possession of a Firearm

Edwardo Garcia                                                            Voluntary Manslaughter

Jahzeel Fenton                                                             First Degree Assault/Domestic Violence

The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex, St. Thomas.

Friday, July 8, 2022

Inmate’s Name                                                              Offense(s) Committed

Kaseem Bruno                                                                Aggravated Child Abuse/Third Degree Assault

Kzsa Hodge                                                                 Forgery

The Board will conduct parole hearings by in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Wallen Ridge State Prison, and  Keen Mountain, VA

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Inmate’s Name                                                              Offense(s) Committed

Nicholas Albert                                                               First Degree Murder/Escape from Jail

Jahmal Todman                                                               Possession of a Firearm in a school zone

The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Citrus County Detention Facility, FL.

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Inmate’s Name                                                              Offense(s) Committed

Charlesworth Gonsalves                                                    Second Degree Aggravated Rape/ Child Abuse/Domestic Violence           

Josiah Hodge                                                                  Second Degree Murder/Unauthorized use of an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime

IMPORTANT NOTE

Whether an inmate is eligible to apply for parole is determined by the terms of his/her sentence and the requirements of the V.I. parole statute, 5 V.I.C. §§ 4601-4606. The fact that an inmate’s name may appear on the list of those deemed eligible to apply for parole does NOT guarantee that parole will be granted or that a parole hearing for that inmate will take place as scheduled. Even if eligible to apply for parole, no inmate may be granted parole unless he/she is recommended for parole by the Director of the Bureau of Corrections.  Also, the date of an inmate’s release, after being granted parole, is dependent on compliance with a number of conditions, including approval by the State Council of Interstate Compact for the Supervision of Adult Offenders when necessary.  Ensuring compliance with these conditions may delay an inmate’s release. This agenda is subject to change.

