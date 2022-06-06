Virgin Islands Parole Board Schedules Parole Hearings

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Parole Board advises the public that the Board will convene on July 7, 2022 to hear testimony from victims, family members of victims, or other interested persons for and against the application for parole by inmates incarcerated at various penal institutions.

Anyone who wishes to share testimony on behalf of or against any inmate must submit written comments to the Board or advise the Board of his /her desire to appear and testify. Such notices must be received by the Board no later than June 30, 2022 . Written comments or requests to testify should be addressed to:

Chairman of the Parole Board

John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility

Rural Route 1, Box 9909

Kingshill, VI 00850-9715

(340) 773-6309 ext. 6817

Email: viparoleboard@vi.gov

The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility, St. Croix.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed

Isaiah Simmonds Third Degree Assault

Dale Pringle Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Jelani Hall Unlawful Sexual Contact

Ryan Baskin Third Degree Burglary

Akil Gumbs Third Degree Assault

Anthony Gumbs Negligent Homicide

Callistus Ettiene Unauthorized possession of a Firearm

Edwardo Garcia Voluntary Manslaughter

Jahzeel Fenton First Degree Assault/Domestic Violence

The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex, St. Thomas.

Friday, July 8, 2022

Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed

Kaseem Bruno Aggravated Child Abuse/Third Degree Assault

Kzsa Hodge Forgery

The Board will conduct parole hearings by in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Wallen Ridge State Prison, and Keen Mountain, VA

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed

Nicholas Albert First Degree Murder/Escape from Jail

Jahmal Todman Possession of a Firearm in a school zone

The Board will conduct parole hearings in person for inmates at the following penal institutions: Citrus County Detention Facility, FL.

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Inmate’s Name Offense(s) Committed

Charlesworth Gonsalves Second Degree Aggravated Rape/ Child Abuse/Domestic Violence

Josiah Hodge Second Degree Murder/Unauthorized use of an unlicensed firearm during the commission of a crime

IMPORTANT NOTE: