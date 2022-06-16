Police Investigate Drive-by Shooting at Profit Ballpark: VIPD

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting near a baseball field at mid-island left one St. Croix man injured.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a ShotSpotter notification of eleven shots fired in the vicinity of the Estate Profit Ballpark at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Shortly after, the 911 ECC relayed over the police radio that a gunshot victim had arrived at the JFL Emergency Room, according to the VIPD.

Upon detectives’ arrival at JFL, they observed a white 2014 Dodge, Journey, with multiple bullet holes to the windshield, hood, and roof parked.

“Detectives spoke with the victim, an adult male who stated, he was traveling to his friend’s house south of Profit Ballpark when he heard shots being discharged at his vehicle, so he put the vehicle in reverse, he struck a pole in the process,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “He then traveled to his friend’s place of employment and they both traveled to JFL Hospital.”

The victim sustained a graze on his right forearm and an entrance wound to his right triceps, according to Dratte. The JFL attending physician stated the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

This incident is currently under active investigation by the CIB.

CIB is asking anyone with information on this shooting, please call CIB on STX at 340-712-6082 and 340-778-4950, or 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.