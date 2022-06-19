Police Investigate Shooting In Barren Spot On Friday Night

KINGSHILL — Virgin Islands Police are investigating after two men were shot while driving home in Estate Barren Spot on Friday night.

The 911 Emergency Call Center got several reports of multiple shots fired in Clifton Hill on route 66 at 10:25 p.m. Friday, according to the VIPD.

The Juan F. Luis Hospital reported to police that 2 Hispanic male victims were transported to its medical facility by private vehicle, police said.

Upon the detectives arrival at JFL Hospital contact was made with two Hispanic male victims who stated that they were at Canegata Ball Park and were on their way home while operating a black Toyota Tacoma truck, they stated that as they entered Barren Spot, and turned down the street towards their residence, they heard multiple shots being fired, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“The victim (driver) stated that he accelerated on the gas and was just trying to survive and both him and the passenger where unable see who was firing shots at their vehicle,” according to Dratte.

Each unnamed victim sustained gunshot wounds: Victim 1 was wounded in the leg; and Victim 2 had a bullet graze his head.

This shooting incident is currently under active investigation.

The CIB is asking anyone with information about this incident, call the CIB Tip-Line 340-778-4850, 340-712-6092, 911 or Crime Stoppers VI 1-800-222-8477.