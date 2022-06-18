Man Who Hit ‘Male’ In Head With Sledgehammer Arrested For Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who hit a “male” in the head with a sledgehammer near Annas Retreat last month faces multiple charges related to that attack.

Kenneth C. Wigfall Jr., 38, of Charlotte Amalie, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, mayhem, second-degree reckless endangerment, simple assault, and disturbance and the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation revealed that Kenneth C. Wigfall Jr struck a male individual to the head with a sledgehammer causing the male victim injuries to head,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

CIB Detectives arrested Wigfall while he was at the Alexander Farrelly Justice Complex on Friday after being interviewed about a first-degree assault that occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in the Annas Retreat area, according to Dratte.

Bail for Wigfall was set by the Magistrate Court at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI 1-800-222-8477.