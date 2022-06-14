UVI Employee Faces Life In Prison For Sexual Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced today that Bridges Randle, 47, of Memphis, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller for an initial appearance on a warrant issued by the Western District of Tennessee.

The warrant stems from a federal indictment which charges Randle with committing a civil rights offense that included aggravated sexual abuse. A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

According to court records, Randle, who is also known as “Ajamu Abiola

Banjoko” and “Oluwafemi Abiola Banjoko”, is charged with sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty as a police officer with the Memphis Police Department.

According to the indictment, Randle sexually assaulted the woman after he was dispatched to a vandalism call at her residence on June 24, 2000.

Randle was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents as he was on his way to work at the University of the Virgin Islands this morning.

If convicted, Randle faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Memphis Field Office and is being prosecuted by the Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division.

United States Attorney Smith reminds the public that a criminal complaint is merely a formal charging document and is not evidence of guilt.

Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.