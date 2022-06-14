Man Stabbed In Neck and Head At St. Thomas Hotel

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in St. Thomas early this morning.

Officers responded to a call from 911 Emergency dispatchers about a “Black male who was stabbed in neck and head area in Old Michelle Motel in Contant” at 4:30 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers met the victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, who was being treated for the injuries sustained to neck area, according to the VIPD.

“The victim told the detectives, he was sleeping when he was attacked by an unknown male,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim, further stated after being attacked he ran for help towards the Sunrise Cove Apartments.”

The victim suffered a deep laceration on the right side of his neck, deep laceration from the back to the front of his head and laceration to the face.

This incident is currently under active investigation by police.

CIB is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1(800) 222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.