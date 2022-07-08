Anson Gallaway Re-Arrested For Bilking Butler Bay Client Out Of $51,200: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas building contractor was re-arrested after police said he had defrauded yet another client — this one in Butler Bay on St. Croix — out of $51,200.

Anson Gallaway, 45, of Estate Frydendal, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. today and charged with obtaining money by false pretense and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The investigation revealed that Gallaway, operating in the Virgin Islands under GHL Home Innovations LLC,, was selling prefabricated homes knowing that his business license does not authorize him to do so, according to the VIPD.

Subsequently, evidence showed that Gallaway offered services and products to the complaint at #3 Butler Bay, which he could not provide, causing them to lose $51,200.00, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

VIPD mugshot of Anson Gallaway, 45, of Estate Frydendal on St. Thomas.

Gallaway surrendered himself this morning to the detectives of the Economic Crimes Unit, St. Thomas District, where he was read his Miranda Rights and placed under arrest without incident, according to Dratte.

Subsequently, Gallaway was processed and booked, police said.

Bail for Gallaway was set at $20,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Complex in St. Thomas.

Gallaway was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands today.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into Gallaway’s business practices on December 3, 2021.