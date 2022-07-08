Social Security Releases Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Strategic Plan

The Social Security Administration issued its 2022-2023 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan. The detailed plan, which outlines goals and priorities in each of the four areas, includes establishing a Chief Equity Officer and a DEIA Implementation Team.

“Social Security’s goal is to weave DEIA principles into the fabric of our workplace,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “In alignment with Social Security’s mission, the DEIA vision is to enhance our current workforce diversity and sustain an inclusive work environment where individual differences are valued, and employees are treated with dignity and respect.”

Social Security’s DEIA Strategic Plan supports President Biden’s June 2021 Executive Order (EO) 14035: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce, as well as other EOs on advancing equity and preventing and combatting discrimination.

To learn more about the actions outlined in the DEIA Strategic Plan, please visit Agency DEIA Strategic Plan 2022-2023 (ssa.gov).

Equity is foundational to the strategic framework of Social Security’s Agency Strategic Plan, Learning Agenda, and Evaluation Plan.

For more information visit www.whitehouse.gov/equity.

By Víctor Rodríguez

Public Affairs Specialist

Social Security Administration

For the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico