Building Contractor Arrested For Felony Theft and Defrauding Clients 

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD’s Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation February 2 into multiple cases of defrauding clients in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on St. Thomas.

An investigation into the complaints revealed that Anson Gallaway, the owner of a construction company, intentionally took over two hundred thousand dollars from victims to construct prefabricated homes and did not fulfil the agreement, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

CHARGED: Anson Gallaway, 45, of St. Thomas

On July 5, 2022, Gallaway 45-years-old was arrested and charged with the crimes of obtaining money by false pretenses and grand larceny pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.

Bail for Gallaway was set at $51,000. He posted bail in the full amount of $51,000.00 cash and was released pending an advice of rights hearing scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, July 6, 2022) at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.

Photo of Anson Gallaway from Facebook complaint

“People on social media have been posting complaints about Gallaway since June 20.

Father God please forgive me as I have been very much patient and did everything possible to avoid exposing this individual,” Marilyn Laurencin wrote on Facebook. “If you plan on doing business with this crook please think again. This crook that I’m about to mention took 25K from an individual two years ago for a 1 bedroom studio that was suppose to take two months to complete. however, it is no-where near completion and he was issued more than 75 percent of the funds. We trusted this crook due to his price and turnaround completion time especially since this individual was left homeless after hurricane Maria. He has erased himself from planet earth and is no where to be seen to complete this 1 bedroom studio. We just found out that he has been doing this to other individuals and leaving their projects incomplete after taking their money. Contracts and agreements were signed with completion dates and final price over two years ago. We have attempted to make things work over the past two years but this individual is the most lying, disloyal, worst business man someone can ever encounter. His word doesn’t mean a thing.. Presently the individual we are helping remains completely homeless since 2017. Hopefully this catches your attention and you make contact with the individual who issued you the checks…..Anson Ghi Gallaway ghi home innovations/ghi global investments Ghi Home.”