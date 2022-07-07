Third Suspect In Labor Department Check Kiting Scheme Arrested

CHRISTIANSTED — The St. Croix man who deposited the lion’s share of stolen checks from the Department of Labor has been arrested, authorities said.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation on June 23 into a complaint received by the Department of Labor, St. Thomas District.

The investigation revealed that twelve checks, totaling $22,643.07, were counterfeited, and deposited using the Department of Labor’s account information. Evidence showed that Obasi Luke deposited nine checks totaling the amount of $10,873.24 into his personal bank account, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

CHARGED: Obasi D. Luke, 23, of Campo Rico on St. Croix.

On July 6, 2022, at 10:11 a.m., Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit executed an arrest warrant in the vicinity of Campo Rico, according to the VIPD.

Obasi Luke, 23, was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Luke was charged with uttering or passing forged or counterfeit matters, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, possession of forged bills or notes, forgery, and fraudulent claims upon the government, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Obasi D. Luke on Facebook

Bail for Luke was set at $20,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

Luke is schedule for an advice-of-rights hearing on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.