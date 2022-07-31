EXPECT A SCORCHER! NWS Warns of Heat Indices Above 100 Degrees!

SAN JUAN — The U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will close out the month of July with heat indices above 100 degrees in several sectors, the National Weather Service said this morning.

Expect another foggy day today due to Saharan dust blanketing St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix and Water Island. Use caution if you decide to go outdoors for activities.

People in the USVI and the San Juan area will be coping with the extreme heat conditions by drinking plenty of water and applying a cold compress to their foreheads.

The hazy conditions will prevent sightseers from seeing the horizon line on the Caribbean Sea clearly at our shorelines.

Please exercise all due caution if you’re planning to spend time outdoors in the 100-degree heat today!

#prwx#usviwx#VIFreep