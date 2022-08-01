Help Police Find 83-Year-Old Man Suffering From Alzheimer’s

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are asking for your help to find an 83-year-old St. Croix man suffering from dementia.

Rawleigh A. Forbes was reported missing at about 4:45 p.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Forbes’ wife said that her husband was last seen at their residence in Golden Rock 1E Community, just above McDonald’s Restaurant on Miracle Mile, according to the VIPD.

MISSING MAN: Rawleigh A. Forbes, 83, of Golden Rock on St. Croix.

Forbes is a black man with a grey beard and a low haircut. He stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The missing man was last seen wearing, grey sweatpants, white t-shirt, and black sneakers. He has a urine bag on his right side. He suffers from high blood pressure, is a diabetic, with Alzheimer’s. Disease.

“Mr. Forbes Last was seen walking west on North Side Road passing Five Corners, La Grande Princesse, Christiansted,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

If you see Rawleigh A. Forbes, please call 911, or the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station at 340-773-2530 immediately.