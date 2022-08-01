Photo of Harvey Project Shooting Victim Regaldo Cepeda

KINGSHILL — Police on St. Croix have elevated the probe of a shooting at Harvey Project two weeks ago to homicide after the 30-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

Virgin Islands Police spokesman Glen Dratte, in a released statement tonight, identified the victim as Regaldo Cepeda.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9:01 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center reported multiple shots fired within Estate Bethlehem Village (Harvey Project), the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

REST IN PEACE: Regaldo Cepeda of St. Croix.

Upon the detective’s arrival at the scene, contact was made with the victim, an adult male in the vicinity of his residence, in Bethlehem Village, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back, legs, and elbow, according to the VIPD.

The victim was later identified as Cepeda, according to Dratte.

Cepeda was treated for his injuries on scene by officers and was later transported by ambulance to the Juan F. Luis Hospital where he was then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

“On July 22, 2022, his family and the staff of Jackson Memorial Hospital notified the Criminal Investigation that Mr Cepeda passed away from complications to his injuries,” the police spokesman said.

This incident is now upgraded to a Homicide by the Criminal Investigations Bureau. CIB is asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the CIB Tip line at 340 778-4850, 340-712-6092 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477 or 911.