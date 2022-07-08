Registered Sex Offender Picked Up By VIDOJ Agents on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A registered sex offender was scooped up on St. Thomas today, authorities said.

Omar J. Suarez, 38, a registered sex offender, was arrested by Virgin Islands Department of Justice (VIDOJ) Special Agents (SID), and the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) unit on St. Thomas today, V.I. Attorney General Denise George said.

Suarez was arrested for failure to comply with registration requirements for sex offenders in the Virgin Islands, according to AG George.

CHARGED: Omar Suarez on St. Thomas

Suarez is a Tier 3 registered offender who failed to update his registrations and appear on June 13, 2022. at the VIDOJ or any time thereafter, to update his registration information, as required by law. VIDOJ Investigator George O’Reilly along with the agents apprehended Omar Suarez at 12:40 p.m. today at his residence without incident.

Suarez was convicted in V.I. Superior Court in May 2003, for the crime of Aggravated Rape in the 2nd degree. Pursuant to Chapter 86, Section 1722 of Title 14 of the V.I. Code Suarez is

required to register as a sex offender with the Virgin Islands Dept. of Justice (VIDOJ) and

keep his registration current. He is registered as a Tier 3 sex offender and therefore required to

appear once every 90 days from his initial registration date throughout his lifetime.