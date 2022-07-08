USVI U-21 Women’s Volleyball Team Defeats Trinidad and Tobago

SAN FERNANDO — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ Under-21 women’s team overcame an early three-point deficit in the first set to beat host Trinidad and Tobago in their opening round match of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championships on Thursday.

At the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Arena, Trinidad and Tobago was nursing a slim 13-10 advantage in the first set against the USVI. Then the U.S. Virgin Islands knuckled down and scored six straight points to take 16-13 advantage, which allowed them to coast to a 25-21 first set win.

After losing the first set, Trinidad and Tobago was less competitive going forward, falling 25-13 in the second set and then 25-11 in the third set, as the USVI sailed to victory.

The U.S. Virgin Islands’ U-21 men’s team faced a raucous crowd and a Trinidad and Tobago team led by setter Nicholas Williams who skippered the home team to a 25-18 first set victory.

The USVI and TnT men’s teams went on to split the first four sets, but in the end Trinidad and Tobago was able to win the fifth and deciding set which ultimately gave them the match.

Other results saw Haiti come back from a 25-23 first set loss to beat Jamaica 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 while Martinique defeated defending U-19 women’s champions Suriname 25-22, 25-12, 25-22.

TnT have a busy day at the south venue on Friday as they play four matches. Day two begins with two U-21 men matches and will see USVI up against Suriname at high noon followed by TnT versus Jamaica.

The USVI’s U-19 women’s team get their campaign started against TnT at 4 p.m. and four hours later, the U-19 TnT men’s team squares off against Suriname. At 8 p.m., TnT’s U-21 women’s team hopes to have an improved result against Suriname.