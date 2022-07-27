Titan Gas Station Shooting Claims 3 Male Victims: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police continue to investigate after three males were shot dead at a gas station in La Grande Princesse last night.

Police investigators have scheduled a press conference for today at 11:00 a.m. in Castle Coakley to discuss the triple homicide.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received calls of discharging of shots at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday on Northside Road at Titan gas station, formerly known as “Gas City.”

“Officers arrived at the location and discovered three unresponsive male victims with gunshot wounds,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Emergency Medical Services Technicians were on the scene and were unable to find a pulse for any of the victims. All three victims were pronounced dead on the scene.”

The names of the dead are currently being withheld by authorities pending positive identification by next of kin identification, according to the VIPD.

“This investigation is currently active, and detectives are putting the pieces together,” the police spokesman said.

If you know anything about this triple homicide, please call 911, the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950, 340-712-6092, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.