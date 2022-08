CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police are investigating after two people were shot near a gas station in La Grande Princesse tonight.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers after a report came in of discharging of shots on Northside Road near Titan service station at 9:10 p.m. today, according to the VIPD.

EMS and VIPD are currently on scene attending to the victims.

This is a developing news story. We will update as further information is received.