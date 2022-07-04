Virgin Islands Board of Education Extends Condolences On Death of Charles W. Turnbull

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The 20th Virgin Islands Board of Education extended condolences to the family and circle of friends of former Governor Charles Wesley Turnbull on Sunday. “He was a great giant of a man with a kindred spirit and a compassionate soul.

Turnbull served the Virgin Islands community remarkably well as a statesman,

historian, educator, professor, high school principal, Education Commissioner, and

a Virgin Islands Board of Education member. His unsurpassed prowess was

debonair as he was regarded as a Virgin Islands historical icon who was never afraid

to share his wealth of knowledge with everyone in reach,” the Board said.

“He always displayed warmth, professionalism, and high standards of excellence with his students, colleagues, and employees alike, and he was respected by everyone who had the great fortune of knowing and loving him,” said chairman Kyza A. Callwood.

We have indeed lost a stalwart of educational excellence. His coveted legacy as an

outstanding public servant and a great contributor to the people of the Virgin Islands

will live on for generations to come. We ask God to grant the entire community

with his infinite love, mercy, and grace during this challenging time of

bereavement.

Mr. Turnbull, rest you shall, in heavenly-eternal peace. Your memory lives!