Second Man Re-arrested For Stealing Items From Self-Storage and Re-Selling

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A St. Thomas man who assisted another suspect in removing property from self-storage and then re-selling it has been re-arrested on related charged, authorities said.

Bradley Maxwell, 44, of St. Thomas, was arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, compounding crime and aiding and abetting, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Bradley Maxwell, 44, of St. Thomas

On November 24, 2020, the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into a reported Grand Larceny, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that Bradley Maxwell assisted in the unlawful possession of resold property belonging to Storage on Site, LLC,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

On August 22, 2022, Maxwell was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, Compounding Crime and Aiding, and Abetting pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, according to Dratte.

Bail for Maxwell was set at $35,000 by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his Advice of Rights Hearing scheduled for today at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.