Donoe Truck Driver Who Stole Items From Self-Storage For Re-sale Re-Arrested

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Donoe truck driver who was arrested last year after allegedly stealing items from a self-storage business and re-selling them has been re-arrested on related charges, authorities said.

Chandler “Frenchy” Heath, 31, of Grandview Apartments was arrested Tuesday on conspiracy to commit grand larceny, grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense and other related charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Chandler “Frenchy” Heath, 31, of Grandview Apartments on St. Thomas.

On November 24, 2020, the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into a reported Grand Larceny. The investigation revealed that Heath unlawfully took possession of and re-sold property belonging to Storage on Site, LLC, according to the VIPD.

On March 1, 2021, Heath was arrested and was charged with Grand Larceny, Obtaining Money by False Pretense and Embezzlement by a fiduciary pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, police said.

On August 23, 2022, Heath was re-arrested on additional charges of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Obtaining Money by False Pretense, Embezzlement by a fiduciary and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands

Bail was for Heath was set at $35,000 for the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for today at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.