Coast Guard Rescues 68-Year-Old Man From A Capsized Vessel Offshore Pawleys Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks, Thursday, after his vessel capsized nine miles offshore Pawleys Island.

A good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watchstander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized and a man was in the water wearing a life jacket.

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown crew responded to a capsized vessel offshore Pawleys Island, South Carolina, August 11, 2022. The Station Georgetown crew arrived on-scene and recovered the man that was wearing his life jacket from the water with no medical concerns. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo courtesy of Georgetown)

The responding Coast Guard boat crew rescued Hicks from the water and transferred him to Station Georgetown with no medical concerns.

“The crew responded quickly and effectively resulting in getting on-scene and recovering the boater,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Hughes, Station Georgetown boarding officer. “The most helpful part of the case was that the boater was wearing his life jacket and stayed with the vessel.”

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department also launched to assist with the case.