Coast Guard Rescues Man From Capsized Vessel 69 Miles East of Smyrna Beach

JACKSONVILLE — The Coast Guard rescued a 60-year-old man, Friday, after his sail vessel capsized and sank 69 miles east of Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Rescued was: Steven Hicks.

The Coast Guard Cutter SkipJack crew rescued the man from a life raft and brought him back ashore in stable condition.

U.S. Coast Guard photo

“It’s important for mariners to keep their life-saving equipment in good working order because it can save a life,” said Chief Petty Officer Matthew Barker, Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack officer in charge.” This case demonstrates how a registered emergency position indicating radio beacon is a lifesaving piece of equipment.”

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders received an emergency notification sent from Hicks’s EPRIB with his location. Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders diverted the launch of an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist the boater in distress.