For Those Falling Behind In Licensing Fees, DLCA Offers ‘Apply and Comply’

CHRISTIANSTED — DLCA says if you’re falling behind in keeping your licenses current — it’s better for you to come forward now and own up to the problem.

DLCA’s Operation “Apply and Comply” program offers businesses and people who have experienced any type of economic hardship a 70 percent reduction of penalty fees incurred for failing to renew their license in a timely manner.

The program also waives 70 percent of the penalty issued for operating without a business license.

“We have received positive feedback to Operation Apply and Comply,” Commissioner Richard T. Evangelista said. “Over 60 establishments/persons have taken advantage of the program and obtained a current business license. As such, we have extended Operation Apply and Comply until August 31.”

DLCA Commissioner Evangelista advised businesses and individuals to take advantage of the program while it is in effect.

This fiscal year up to July 31, 2022, DLCA has issued 1,711 new licenses and 8,999 renewal licenses as compared to the entire last fiscal year 2021 when DLCA issued 1,022 new licenses and 7,458 renewal licenses.

The commissioner Evangelista noted that his staff has issued more licenses this year than the prior one.

“They have professionally and efficiently accomplished this assignment for the third consecutive year since fiscal year 2020,” he said.

Businesses and individuals with expired business licenses or engaged in a business without a business license are encouraged to immediately visit the department’s website at www.dlca.vi.gov to either apply for or renew their business license.

You may also contact us by using our main telephone lines at 340-713-3522 on St. Croix; 340-714-3522 on St. Thomas, and 340-474-2800 on St. John.