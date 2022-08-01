Help Police Find Missing Minor J’Shante Nisbett on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help on St. Thomas to find a minor who has been missing since Sunday.
J’Shante Nisbett, 16, was last seen on St. Thomas at about 8:30 p.m. at her residence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Twitter.
Nisbett is a black female with brown eyes, black hair, a dark complexion and a slim build. She stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 116 pounds.
The minor was last seen wearing a blue jeans short pants and tank top.
If seen J’Shante, please call 911 or Juvenile Bureau Detective C. Brooks and Detective T. Morton at (340) 715-5541.