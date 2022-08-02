USVI Cannabis Group To Offer Cannabis Career Training, Scholarships

The USVI Cannabis Association says it will partner with Educapital Foundation to offer $1 Million in scholarships for Cannabis Career Training.

A $1 Million Scholarship fund will provide scholarships for 1,000 students to receive training in the adult-use Cannabis industry.

Each Scholarship award winner will receive $1,000 towards their education. In addition, 50 graduates will be selected to receive $10,000 in start-up capital to launch their cannabis business upon graduation, a foundation spokesperson said.

“If we want the next generation of leaders to be able to build wealth, we believe education, combined with access to capital is the solution.” a spokesperson for the foundation said. “It’s important for us to give students access to the training that they need, without the burden of student loan debt.”

“We are incredibly grateful to deliver on our mission; to eliminate poverty through education.”

The scholarship has open enrollment, and applications are being accepted via the website www.Edu-capital.org. Applicants must be at least 18 years or older to apply.

Access to education is more critical now than it has ever been. Unfortunately, too many talented young people have found their pathway strewn with barriers or even blocked. Educapital Foundation is working to close that gap, and break down systemic barriers to success.

For more information, visit Educapital Foundation at www.edu-capital.org