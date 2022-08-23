Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl In His Household

FREDERIKSTED — A family member walked into police headquarters this weekend and told police that a St. Croix man sexually assaulted a pre-teenage girl in their household.

Isaac Belardo, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged first-degree aggravated rape-domestic violence and first-degree unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department.

A citizen walked into the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station on Saturday and reported that a minor was sexually assaulted, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Isaac Belardo, 20, of St. Croix.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were notified, and an investigation was conducted.

Witnesses were obtained and the investigation disclosed Belardo had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old female, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau contacted Mr. Belardo who was advised of his Miranda Rights, and he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim,” according to Dratte.

No bail was set for Belardo as per the territory’s domestic violence laws. He was remanded to the custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Correctional Facility.

Belardo has an advice-of-rights hearing set for tomorrow at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.