Help Police Find Balding Suspect Wanted For Assault On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man wanted for assault.
Louie P. Vaccaro, 51, of New York is wanted for questioning about a third-degree assault incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.
Vaccaro is a white male who is partially bald with an extremely low haircut. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
He is known to reside in Estate Nazareth on St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.
If you know the whereabouts of Louie P. Vaccaro, you are asked to please call 911, or contact CIB Detective Y. LoBlack at 340 774-2211 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.