Help Police Find Balding Suspect Wanted For Assault On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man wanted for assault.

Louie P. Vaccaro, 51, of New York is wanted for questioning about a third-degree assault incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Vaccaro is a white male who is partially bald with an extremely low haircut. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

He is known to reside in Estate Nazareth on St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

St. Thomas, USVI- VIPD Detectives searching for 51-year-old Louie P. Vaccaro, is wanted for Assault in the Third Degree. Vaccaro is a White male from New York and resides in Estate Nazareth, St. Thomas. He 5’9” in Height, about 170 lbs.with an extremely low haircut/Partially Bald pic.twitter.com/eNBT4EQait — United States Virgin Islands Police Department (@VirginIslandsPD) August 23, 2022

If you know the whereabouts of Louie P. Vaccaro, you are asked to please call 911, or contact CIB Detective Y. LoBlack at 340 774-2211 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.