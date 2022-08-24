Aureo Diaz Man Shot Dead At Harvey Project Today: VIPD

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man was shot and killed today in a shootout at Harvey Project.

Jorge Luis Saldana, 24, of Aureo Diaz Heights was positively identified by next of kin as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Saldana, who was shot multiple times about the body at Harvey Project/Bethlehem Village, succumbed to his injuries at the Juan F. Luis Hospital this afternoon, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Jorge Luis Saldana on St. Croix

This incident remains under investigation by the CIB Detectives.

If you have any information relating to shooting: please call the CIB TIP-Line at 340 778 4850 , Crime Stopper VI 1800 222 TIPS or 911.