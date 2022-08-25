VIPD Investigates 2nd Homicide In 10 Hours At Harvey Project

KINGSHILL — Police were scrambling to solve two homicides that occurred that happened in 10 hours at Bethlehem Village in St. Croix on Wednesday.

Jose Berrios, 47, found dead in the last housing parking lot of what is known as “Harvey Project-Machuchal” in Estate Profit, was positively identified by next of kin as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department.

REST IN PEACE: Jose Berrios, 47, on St. Croix

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call at 7:45 p.m., of shots fired and a man down in Bethlehem Village-Harvey Project, near “the last parking lot” and the Building 88 staircase, according to the VIPD.

“Officers traveled to the area and observed the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

EMS arrived on the scene and was unable to find a pulse on Berrios, police said. The officer had succumbed to his injuries sustained from the gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the victim was leaving a family member’s apartment when an individual ambushed him discharging multiple bullets at the victim using a high-powered rifle,” according to Dratte.

Berrio’s murder was the second at Harvey Project within a 10-hour space of time at Harvey Project on Wednesday.

Jorge Luis Saldana was shot multiple times Wednesday morning at Bethlehem Village and died later that afternoon at the Juan F. Luis Hospital.

DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen denied Berrios worked for the Department of Planning and Natural Resources at the time of his death.

The officer’s shooting is part of an ongoing investigation, CIB Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911, CIB Tip-Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stopper s VI at 1-800-222-8477.