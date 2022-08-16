Juan F. Luis Hospital CEO Touts Improvements To Lab and Radiology Depts

CHRISTIANSTED — Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center’s (JFL) CEO Douglas Koch, has released a statement to formally share the recent accomplishments of the Laboratory and Radiology departments. JFL continues to strive for improvement of the services and the care that they provide to their patients.

The Laboratory Department went through a successful re-accreditation survey with The Joint Commission from July 27-29, 2022. The excellent work performed by the Laboratory team in accordance with required standards to continuously provide laboratory testing services for the hospital was well noted by the surveyor. As part of continuous improvement, the corrective action plan will be submitted for approval to complete the reaccreditation process.

The Mammography Imaging Services of the Radiology Department completed a successful annual inspection with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 8, 2022 and also received a three-year accreditation by the American College of Radiology (ACR) Committee on Mammography Accreditation of the Commission on Quality and Safety.

While the laboratory and radiology departments took the center stage for most of these surveys. JFL recognizes that these are organizational accomplishments and thanks all departments that contributed to the overall success of these programs. These accomplishments are significant milestones for the organization and more so signify the commitment of the Laboratory and Radiology departments in collaboration with key stakeholders to successfully maintain the required standards to ensure the quality of the services provided to their patients. JFL would like to extend full congratulations to both the Laboratory Department and the Radiology Department for a job well done!