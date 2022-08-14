Man Who Pointed Gun At Diamond Attendant Arrested On Warrant

CHRISTIANSTED — A man who allegedly pointed a gun at an Estate Diamond attendant is now in official custody, authorities said.
Roy John-Baptiste, 35, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Friday and charged with third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm and aiming a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.
“On April 16, 2021, Mr. John-Baptiste pointed a firearm at an establishment’s attendant located in Estate Diamond, Christiansted,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.
John-Baptiste was arrested without incident on Queen Mary Highway in the vicinity of Questa Verde entrance, according to the VIPD.
Members of the VIPD Major Crime Unit executed an arrest warrant issued by Superior Court Judge Ernest Morris Jr.
Bail for John-Baptiste was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.
An advice-of-rights hearing for John-Baptiste is scheduled for Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.