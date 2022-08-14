St. Thomas Hospital Announces New Service: Pediatric Cardiology

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) announced that Dr. Robert Vogt – Lowell, Pediatric Cardiologist, has joined its staff.

Dr. Robert Vogt – Lowell is a Board-Certified Pediatric Cardiologist, according to the SRMC. He completed his training in Pediatric Cardiology at The Albert Einstein College of Medicine (AECOM) in New York and has a medical degree from the University of Puerto Rico. He is affiliated with several hospitals, including Memorial Hospital Miramar, Florida, Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, and Schneider Regional Medical Center.

Pediatric Cardiologists specialize in caring for children with conditions and diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Children may be referred to a pediatric cardiologist if they have experienced chest pain, palpitations (heart racing), fainting, or diminished tolerance for exercise and activity. Also, if they have a family history of heart disease or if a doctor notices anything unusual with the baby’s developing heart while the mother is pregnant.

On Thursday, August 18th, 6:00 pm, in the Roy L. Schneider Hospital – Sunroom, SRMC will host “Dinner with a Doctor,” featuring Dr. Robert Vogt – Lowell, who will discuss the importance of “The Importance of the Cardiac Physical Exam in Pediatric Patients.”

Join SRMC on Thursday, meet Dr. Vogt – Lowell, and learn more about this important cardiac specialty that is now available in our Territory at Schneider Regional Medical Center’s – Heart and Lung Division

Who Should Attend?

• All Interested Persons, Medical Staff, Pediatricians, Clinical Staff, Maternal/Child Health

Staff, General Public,

For more information, contact:

Karen Rennie at kprennie@srmedicalcenter.org or call (340) 776-8311 Extension: 2286, 2264, 2262